Perkins’ Krewson, Huron’s Moser win district titles

Now, Perkins’ Owen Krewson and Huron’s Grace Moser can add district championships to their postseason achievements list.

Krewson ran a time of 15 minutes, 48.14 seconds Saturday to win the Division II district meet by nearly 10 seconds over second place Kylan Johnston of Lexington. The Pirates were fourth as a group to move on to the regional meet in the race won by the Minutemen with 27 points.

In Div. III, Moser had a time of 19:39.87 to beat out St. Paul freshman Lily Dowdell (20:01.09), helping the Tigers to a district team title in one of the two separate districts that held their race at the Amanns Reservoir. Cassandra Currence was seventh (20:31.48) for Huron, whose 61 points topped the Flyers’ 77 points.

The top four teams and top 16 individuals qualified to the regional meet Saturday at Tiffin Hedges-Boyer Park.

"I was really happy with the team's race,” Krewson said. “We were able to place higher than projected and make it out so we are pretty happy. We're looking forward to the great competition at the regional meet.”

The Edison boys — second with 80 points — and Norwalk — third with 83 points — also made it out as a team in the same race.

Perkins’ Joel Duffield (16:19.56) and Parker Brown (16:41.94) were fifth and eighth, respectively. Huron’s Nathan Pack finished ninth to make it out with a time of 16:42.39.

For second-place Edison, freshman Daniel Lambert ran seventh (16:39.91) and freshman Tyler Coon was 13th (16:56.85). Gavin Schaeffer was 16th (17:03.71).

Norwalk’s Ethan Bores was 10th (16:43.18) and Julian Go was 11th (16:45.06).

Bellevue’s Landon Woodard and Zach Cleveland were 22nd and 23rd, respectively, to miss qualifying by a few spots.

On the girls side, Margaretta’s Emma Denman was 11th (21:17.08) and Western Reserve freshman Tabi Pausch was 15th (21:28.96) to make it out as individuals in the Div. III race. St. Paul’s Rachael Beat was ninth (21:08.38) and Huron’s Sarah Neibler was 16th (21:29.17).

Lady Red second in Div. II

At Galion, the Bellevue girls had five total runners among the top 23 individuals, taking district runner-up honors to Lexington in the Div. II race by a 43-68 margin. SBC champion Edison was fourth with 114 points.

The Chargers’ Ashley Sneider paced the area participants with a time of 19:43.30. Bellevue’s duo of Lauren Turner was sixth (19:47.53) and Taylor Waldecker was seventh (19:49.07). Liz Ish was 10th (19:56.99) for the Lady Red.

Emily Rothhaar of Willard was ninth (19:56.31) and Perkins’ Hannah Wilson ran 11th (19:59.69) to qualify as individual runners.

For Edison, Isaebl Chasney added a 13th-place run (20:06.69) and Madison Moyer was 14th (20:08.22).

Clyde’s Hayley Robinett was just on the outside looking in with an 18th-place run of 20:38.20.

New London sweeps Div. III races, SMCC boys also qualify

At Galion, New London had two runners on both the boys and girls teams run in the top 10 as the Wildcats swept the district team titles in their respective Div. III district races at Amanns Reservoir.

On the boys side, freshman Carson Coey led the way, running sixth (16:56.74) with freshman Curtis Joppeck taking 10th (17:19.38). Another New London freshman, Dominic Albaugh was 16th (17:35.06).

Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt was district runner-up with a time of 16:37.94 as the Roughriders were third as a group to qualify.

Gabrielle Osterland was seventh for the Wildcat girls with a time of 20:21.73, while Morgan Luedy was ninth (20:45.73) to pace the area. Eden Copley ran 12th (20:50.23) and Kaylin Williams was 15th (21:16.87).

St. Mary Central Catholic’s Lexi Pudloski ran a time of 20:49.35 to finish 11th and make it out as an individual, along with Monroeville’s Kristen Smith in 13th (20:55.12).

The Panthers’ Ceci Yeckley, a freshman, was 18th (21:36.91) to miss qualifying by two spots. Danbury’s Sarah Reddett was 20th (21:47.39).

SMCC was fifth as a team to just miss making it out.

In a separate Div. III district race at the same site, the Panthers had their boys team advance to Tiffin as well as the team from Willard, taking third and fourth, respectively in the race won by Carey.

St. Paul’s Jared Arnold and SMCC’s George Kaftan led the area with a second and fourth-place run, respectively, with times of 17:02.51 and 17:10.27.

Margaretta’s Josh Stanley ran 10th (17:24.37) to qualify as an individual.

SMCC’s Carlos Torres was 11th (17:30.85) and Jacob Near was 15th (17:41.59).

Willard’s Clay Gahring was 13th (17:39.00).

Oak Harbor boys, girls reach regional meet in Div. II

At Findlay, Austin Tallman finished ninth overall with a time of 18:01.94, helping the Oak Harbor boys to a third-place finish in the boys Div. II district meet at the Owens C.C. to advance to the regional meet at Tiffin.

Maumee won with a score of 29, followed by Liberty-Benton (81), the Rockets (83) and Genoa (106).

Oak Harbor’s Mark Bodi ran 11th to finish among the top 16 with a time of 18:03.61, while Marcus Hartlage was 16th (18:32.13).

Port Clinton freshman Michael Baxter was 17th (18:35.26), finishing as the top runner not to make it into next week’s field.

Oak Harbor was also third in the girls race to qualify to regionals as a group with 73 points. Makayla Wagner ran sixth (20:29.61) to lead all area athletes, just in front of freshman teammate Hope Sievert in seventh (20:38.19).

Wapakoneta won the race with 60 points, followed by Columbian (65 points), the Rockets and Bowling Green (85).

Also for Oak Harbor, Anna Zeitzheim was 17th (22:05.26) and Alyssa Fuller 18th (22:09.64).

Port Clinton sophomore Bryanna Barr ran ninth (20:59.63) to qualify as an individual.