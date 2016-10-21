Danbury girls win TAAC

The girls were not the only champs for the day. Their coach Jane Letterhos was named girls cross country coach for 2016. “It was very unexpected and would never have dreamed that,” Letterhos said “it was a very humbling experience winning the TAAC and being named girls cross country coach of the year.”

Of the high school team, two Danbury girls made first team all league. Sarah Redett placing 4th and Abby Redett placed 6th. Three girls made second team all league; Sydney Perram placed 9th, Maddie Harris placed 11th and Bre Bonner placed 14th. Sarah Rossetti received honorable mention.

“We ended the 10 year drought,” Letterhos said “I’ve told the girls from the very beginning that with hard work and dedication TAAC can be ours and they stuck with it.”

The team consisted of Sarah Redett, junior; Sarah Bossetti, junior; Bre Bonner, sophomore and Abby Redett, Maddie Harris, Sydnee Perram and Larissa Kerik, freshmen.

“These girls have been working as a team since 7th grade,” Letterhos said “they support and drive one another to get better every day and the positivity they bring to the rest of the teams is overflowing which creates more positivity.”

The stats for the Danbury cross country team are: Gabrielle Maringer, took first place overall making her the middle school TAAC champion and Emma Holzaepfel came in 6th. Junior High boys won 3rd place while high school boys consisting of Kory Berhent, Kyle Mumford and John Holzaepfel placed 4th.

“I can’t wait to see what next year has in store for these girls,” Letterhos said “and also excited to see what the rest of the Danbury cross country teams.”