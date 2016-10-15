Western's Oswalt, St. Paul's Dowdell win FC XC races

Special to the Register

OLIVESBURG — Western Reserve senior Brendan Oswalt took first overall in the Firelands Conference boys race while St. Paul freshman Lily Dowdell grabbed the top spot among the girls.

New London took the team championship in the girls race while also taking second behind Mapleton in the boys.

Oswalt ran a 16:38.62, winning by nearly six seconds. Oswalt has been battling conference rivals St. Paul’s Jared Arnold and Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden all year long and bested his foes on Saturday. Arnold rolled in with a third place finish at 16:44.36 while Redden came in fifth with a 16:51.38. New London freshman Carson Coey crashed the top 5 party with a gutsy come-from-behind finish in fourth with a 16:45.00.

“It was a very tough race and all four of us were battling it out then Carson stepped it up huge today,” Oswalt said. “With it being my senior year, I just wanted to finish my last conference race strong and I felt good coming to the back stretch, kicked it in and brought it home.”

In the girls race, Dowdell took first place by the sizable margin of nearly 50 seconds as she strolled in with a 19:38.39. The freshman took the top spot, giving all of the credit to her team.

“It feels great to do this my freshman year, but I am so proud of my team,” Dowdell said. “They push me every practice and I couldn’t do it without their support. My family and friends and all of the other people on other teams are always so supportive.”

The New London girls ran away with the team title scoring 25 points and besting St. Paul’s (52). Western finished in fourth with 102 and Plymouth took fifth with 122.

“We are not massively fast out front,” New London coach Keith Landis said. “We do have some great runners but our key was the pack. If we can get the pack going, we are in great shape. We had a lot of PRs, so we cannot complain about today.”

The Wildcats took five of the top 10 spots led by Gabrielle Osterland with a 20:17.12 and a second place finish. Morgan Luedy took third with a 20:24.48 and Kaylin Williams took fifth with a 21:11.85. Savannah Shaver took seventh with a 21:31.93 and Sidney Allen took ninth with a 21:53.03. Angie Ruggles took 22nd with a 23:10.78 and Eden Copley finished in 23rd with a 23:19.03 to grab the win.

On the boys side, Mapleton took the top spot with 38 total points beating New London by 10 points as the Wildcats took second. Western came in at third with 80 points and St. Paul took fourth with 109. Plymouth rounded out in sixth with 131.

Leading the way for NL was Coey’s top 5 finish. Curtis Joppck took seventh with a 17:09.04 and Dominic Albaugh took eighth with a 17:14.66. Jacob Allen took 14th with an 18:10.06, Mitchell Joppeck took 15th with an 18:05.42, Court Brott took 16th with an 18:10.06 and Austin Reed finished in 24th with an 18:42.39.

Western saw Trevor Tucker finish in 12th with a 17:52.64 and Eli Webb take 17th with an 18:12.68.

St. Paul had John Dowdell (20th, 18:18.60) and Noah Avandano (21st, 18:28.19) put up impressive numbers.

Monroeville saw two competitors in the race in Kristopher Littlejohn taking 39th with a 20:34.45 and David Carey taking 40th with a 20:43.75.

On the ladies side, St. Paul saw Rachael Beat finish in sixth place with a 21:15.64. Anne Ware (14th, 22:09.13), Alexandra Abel (15th, 22:16.53), Ally Brown (19th, 22:48.28) placed in the top 20.

For Western, Tabi Pausch (16th, 22:33.49), Brooke Perkins (18th, 22:38.39) and McKenna Woodruff (20th, 22:50.16) led the way.

Monroeville again saw two competitors as Kristin Smith took eighth overall with a 21:47.59 and Rachel Carey took 30th with a 23:51.02.

Bellevue girls win 6th consecutive NOL title

At Tiffin, Bellevue’s Lauren Turner and Taylor Waldecker were second and third with times of 20:06 and 20:08, respectively, leading the Lady Red to a sixth consecutive Northern Ohio League championship Saturday to close out the league at Hedges-Boyer Park.

Bellevue topped Shelby 40-56.

Liz Ish was fifth for the Lady Red (20:12), Madelyn Verhoff was 12th (20:55), Lindsey Spurlock was 18th (21:36) and Casey Santoro was 21st (21:50).

In the boys race, Norwalk took home the hardware.

With 36 points, the Truckers took first by eight points over Shelby. Leading the way for Norwalk was Ethan Bores taking second overall with a 16:56 while Juilan Go took third with a 17:01. Christopher Mohr finished in seventh with a 17:12 and Robert Vazquez took 11th with a 17:28. Owen Lottman took 13th with a17:36 to round out the credited scores for Norwalk.

Willard took fourth with 102 points led by Clay Gahring with a 17:40. Garrett Risser finished in 17th with a17:50 and Blake Smith took 18th with a 17:52. Justin Gilmore finished in 31st with an 18:26 and Prescott Lillo took 33rd with an 18:32.

Sandusky didn’t post a team score, but was led by a 32nd-place effort from Malci Rhodes (18:31).

On the girls side, Norwalk took sixth with 129 points while Willard grabbed fifth with a 104. Norwalk was led by Elyse Coe who took 11th overall with a 20:54. Lauryn Maloney took 20th with a 21:49 and Kassidy Smith finished in 27th with a 22:31.

For Willard, Emily Rothhaar took sixth overall with a 20:18. Jillian Schloemer finished in 16th with a 21:18 and Amy Del Angel took 23rd with a 21:52. Felicia Rosvanis finished in 30th with a 22:44 and Araceli Huerta took 31st with a 22:45.

Summer Reiter was 55th (24:57) to pace Sandusky.

Danbury girls win TAAC, boys fourth

At Maumee Bay State Park, Sarah Reddett ran a time of 22:25.00 to place fourth in the girls race, pacing Danbury, which earned the Toledo Area Athletic Conference title with 39 points on Saturday.

Abby Reddett was sixth (22:59) for the Lakers, followed by Sydnee Perram in ninth (23:35), Maddie Harris in 11th (23:54) and Bre Bonner in 14th (25:16).

On the boys side, Danbury’s Kory Berhent was 18th (19:17) as the Lakers were fourth with 128 points. Ottawa Hills won with 28 points.