Edison ends Perkins' SBC reign

In what was another record day for No. 1 runner Owen Krewson, Perkins — which had an average team time of 16:52.70 — couldn’t hold off a strong Edison squad Saturday as the Pirates saw what was a six-year reign at the top of the Sandusky Bay Conference come to an end at the league championship meet at the Bowling Green State University Firelands campus.

Krewson ran a personal-low time of 15 minutes, 29.06 seconds to repeat as SBC champion in the Bay division, beating out teammate Parker Brown’s mark of 16.22.78.

But the Chargers, paced by the freshmen duo of Daniel Lambert and Tyler Coon, who ran third (16:24.96) and fifth (16:37.89), respectively, placed five runners in the top 15 and seven in the top 18 to earn the team title by a 44-52 margin.

“It’s bittersweet to run that fast and have the team lose, but hats off to (Edison). They brought it today and there really wasn’t anything we could do about it,” said Krewson, who re-broke his own course record from a year ago (15:47.98). “All my teammates ran really well and set new PRs, but Edison ran really well and just put together a great race.

“Those two freshmen they have are solid runners,” he added. “I wasn’t running that fast when I was that age.”

Gavin Schaeffer ran seventh (16:59.25) for Edison, which also got a 14th-place run from Dylan Burns (17:31.38) and a 15th-place effort from Jonathon Hrivnak (17:34.99). Brandon Tice and Jacob Grant ran 17th and 18th, respectively.

“Our kids started their summer conditioning on June 6 and all they talked about was an SBC title,” Chargers coach Randy Foster said. “We knew it would be hard because Perkins’ boys are always tough. We were looking at their times and we knew they we were going to have to pack ahead of their No. 4 and No. 5 guys, which they did.

“Those two freshmen boys we have don’t take a backseat to anybody,” he added. “Those two of have been our two leaders all year and they just hammer it in practice. In turn, I think that has brought our other boys up to a level that I don’t think they thought they could achieve.”

Making the day even sweeter for Foster was seeing his girls break through after being runner-up for the three years to Perkins. Ashley Sneider — SBC champion in 2015 — was fourth (19:53.33) for Edison, while Madison Moyer was sixth (20:12.13) and Isabel Chasney was eighth (20:22.58). The Chargers topped Huron 50-57 in Bay division standings.

Edison last swept both team titles in 2008, which coincidently, was also the last time either the boys or girls team won a championship.

“It’s definitely a great way to end my senior year,” Moyer said. “I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for pushing me. But I’m not alone in this. My teammates and I worked so hard over the summer, pushing our miles and through all the workouts to finally get to the top.”

Huron sophomore Grace Moser, seventh in 2015 as a freshman, was the girls champion with a time of 19:23.80. She came across the line nearly 10 seconds ahead of Oak Harbor’s Makayla Wagner (19:38.61). Rocket freshman Hope Sievert was third (19:44.63).

“I could see their shadows coming up, which told me I had to go and kick it in,” Moser said. “I just tried to run as fast as I could and do my best.”

Moser topped her personal-best time by seven seconds and set a new sophomore record for the Tigers’ program. Huron’s Cassandra Currence was fifth (19:55.57), followed by Sarah Neibler in 13th (21:04.80).

“I’ve been consistently faster than last year, and I’ve been consistently getting new PRs, so the season has gone really well,” Moser said.

Clyde’s Hayley Robinett took seventh (20:15.57) to earn the final first-team All-SBC spot.

Those making the second-team (spots 8-14) were Chasney, Port Clinton’s Bryanna Barr (20:28.28) in ninth, Margaretta’s Emma Denman in 10th (20:42.40), Perkins’ Hannah Wilson in 11th (20:43.92), Clyde freshman Jessica Middleton in 12th (20:46.97), Neibler and the Fliers’ Carlie Magers in 14th (21:15.57).

Oak Harbor was third (64 points), followed by Clyde in fourth (92), Perkins in fifth (146), Vermilion sixth (149), Port Clinton seventh (157) and Margaretta took eighth (181).

On the boys side, Huron was third (92), followed by Oak Harbor (112), Clyde (132), Vermilion (138), Margaretta (141) and Port Clinton (209).

Perkins’ Joel Duffield was fourth (16:32.29) and Huron’s Nathan Pack was sixth (16:39.15) to round out the first team. Margaretta’s Josh Stanley was eighth (17:05.91), Vermilion’s Isaac Lindo was ninth (17:07.08), Oak Harbor’s Austin Tallman 10th (17:10.85), Vermilion’s Justin See 11th (17:17.79), Huron’s Ronald Brandal 12th (17:24.12) and the Tigers’ Casey Vancauwenberg was 13th (17:27.80) to round out the second team.

All were way behind Krewson. The senior hadn’t broken his personal record all season until Saturday.

“It was a great day, so I wanted to go out and get after it,” Krewson said. “Passing some of the old times from some of the great Perkins’ runners was really special. To now kind of be a part of the all-time Perkins team, for a program that has had so many great runners, is a great honor.”

Only Scott Fry has ran a lower time in an SBC event.

“Just to be spoken in the same sentence as him is awesome,” Krewson said.

SMCC girls win River division, boys take second

Life after Jenna Hinds does exist for the St. Mary Central Catholic girls.

But for junior Lexi Pudloski, it’s still odd being considered the senior runner of a group that consists of mainly freshmen and sophomores.

Pudloski was runner-up in the River division race to St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe by a 19:34.64-20:45.86 margin as the Panthers earned the team title with 29 points, topping Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic’s 65 points. SMCC entered the new River division having won both of the Sandusky River League titles in the league’s brief existence.

“It was really weird not having Jenna around this year to push me,” Pudloski said. “But I feel like I’m finally finding my way as the leader of this team.

“We were very confident coming in,” she added. “Our mentality was set solely on winning the race. I could see (Volpe) for about the first half mile, then she really kicked it in and took off.”

Ceci Yeckley was eighth (22:03.49) for the Panthers, followed by Cecilia Yontz in 11th (22:24.30), Kenzie Finneran in 12th (22:32.23), Annie Milkie in 13th (22:37.47) and and Bella Fischer in 14th (23:17.96).

On the boys side, SMCC tied with Old Fort with 52 points, but lost a sixth-runner tiebreaker for the league title.

George Kaftan ran third (17:07.96) to pace the Panthers in the race won by St. Wendelin’s Nick DeHaven in 16:21.08.

Chris Dudenhoefer was ninth (17:25.24) for SMCC, followed by Jacob Near in 11th (17:36.47), Carlos Torres in 12th (17:44.65) and Michael Bourne in 17th (18:12.90).