Bellevue girls capture Myron Cline title

Lauren Turner (20:50.69), Liz Ish (20:55.79) and Taylor Waldecker (20:59.88) placed in positions four through six for the Lady Red, who topped the Rockets by a 33-48 margin. Port Clinton was fifth with 110 points.

Also for Bellevue, Madelyn Verhoff (21:47.44) finished eighth and Lindsey Spurlock was 10th (22:02.78). Madison Raifsnider placed just outside the top 10, running 12th with a time of 22:41.28.

Port Clinton’s Bryanna Barr was 11th (22:32.73).

Anna Zeitzheim (23:05.19), Karissa Garza (23:27.82) and Alyssa Fuller (23:37.31) were 14-16, respectively, for Oak Harbor.

Port Clinton freshman Grace Talbott was 18th (23:45.74), Bellevue’s Sierra Frost was 19th (24:06.66) and Oak Harbor freshman Emily Willis was 20th (24:19.01).

Bellevue boys third in Div. I-II race

At Kansas, Bellevue’s Landon Woodard led all area runners, placing fifth with a time of 17:58.25 in the Myron Cline boys Div. I-II race as the Redmen were third as a group with 77 points in the race won by Fremont Ross (27 points).

The Little Giants swept each of the top three spots with Matt Kuyken earning the win with a time of 17:08.46.

Oak Harbor, fourth with 92 points, got a sixth-place effort from Austin Tallman (18:00.80).

Also for Bellevue, Zach Cleveland was eighth (18:12.79), followed by Ian Seymour in 15th (19:01.55) and Dwight Fuehring in 16th (19:01.78).

Freshman Clay Winterfield ran 17th (19:08.00) for the Rockets and Marcus Hartlage was 20th (19:16.81).

SMCC girls runner-up in Div. III, boys take third

At Kansas, the St. Mary Central Catholic girls had four girls run in the top 25 as the Panthers were a close second to Hopewell-Loudon in the girls Div. III race.

Lexi Pudloski’s time of 21:22.34 was good for fifth place to pace all SMCC runners. Ceci Yeckley ran 23rd (23:33.56), Bella Fischer was 24th (23:40.05) and Annie Milkie was 25th (23:42.04).

Margaretta’s Emma Denman was ninth (21:58.48), helping the Polar Bears to a fourth-place finish with 109 points. Destiny Pullano was 21st (23:12.92).

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic had Sarah Molyet (22:59.56) and Shayla Steinberger (23:00.59) run 18th and 19th respectively.

On the boys side, George Kaftan was fourth for the Panthers with a time of 17:36.39, helping his team to a third-place finish with 125 points. Ottawa Hills earned the top spot with 85 points.

For SMCC, Chris Dudenhoefer was 17th (18:11.84) and Jacob Near was 25th (18:34.73).

SJCC, paced by a 10th-place effort from Tyler Nason (17:54.01), finished ninth. Nate Vasquez was 18th (18:17.64).

Margaretta, 10th, was led by a 16th-place run from Josh Stanley (18:10.88).

Huron girls show strong at Galion Invite

At Galion, Grace Moser ran a time of 19:36.4 to place fourth overall, helping the Huron girls to a fourth-place finish in the girls Div. III race at Saturday’s Galion Invitational.

Cassandra Currence was 11th (20:29.8) for the Tigers, while Sarah Neibler was 17th (20:45.2).

St. Paul freshman Lily Dowdell ran sixth with a time of 19:59.2. The Flyers were 12th as a group in the 27-team field won by Centerburg.

Morgan Luedy had a 23rd-place run for New London, crossing the line in 20:53.8.

Other area runners near the top included St. Paul’s Rachael Beat in 31st (21:11.0) and New London’s Gabrielle Osterland in 36th (21:19.0).

FC runners dominate boys Div. III race

At Galion, Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt placed ninth (16:57.0) to lead five area Firelands Conference runners in the top 25 of Saturday’s Div. III race at the Galion Invite.

New London was fifth in the event won by Mt. Gilead. Willard was eighth, the Roughriders ninth, St. Paul 13th and Danbury 23rd.

Jared Arnold was 11th (16:59.0) for the Flyers.

Carson Coey of New London was 13th (17:00.9), while the Wildcats’ Dominic Albaugh was 19th (17:29.7) and Curtis Joppeck was 21st (17:31.8).

Willard was led by Clay Gahring’s 39tht-place run (18:10.9).

Danbury was led by Kory Berhent’s 98th-place run of 19:25.8.

Edison boys, girls lead way in Div. II

At Galion, Isabel Chaney was 13th (20:14.4), Madison Moyer 19th (20:30.0) and Ashley Sneider ran 22nd at 20:36.2 as the Edison girls were eighth in the 22-team Div. II girls race at Saturday’s Galion Invite won by Lexington.

Willard, 13th, was led by Emily Rothhaar’s 23rd-place effort (20:36.2). Jillian Schloemer was 38th (21:23.5).

Perkins, 18th, was paced by Hannah Wilson in 26th (20:49.5).

For Norwalk, 17th, Elyse Coe was 41st (21:26.7).

On the boys side, Edison freshman Daniel Lambert was 15th (17:07.7) as the Chargers placed sixth in the event also won by Lexington. Tyler Coon was 20th (17:11.0).

Nathan Pack was 19th (17:09.7) for 11th place Huron.

Norwalk boys seventh in Div. I

At Galion, Jose Dominiquez was sixth with a time of 17:46.2 as the Norwalk boys placed seventh in the Div. I boys race at the Galion Invite won by Strongsville.

Jad Ogelsby was 28th for the Truckers with a mark of 18:25.2.

VOLLEYBALL

Streaks place 2nd at home tourney

At Sandusky, the host Sandusky volleyball team took second in the eight-team field at the eighth annual Michelle Butler Keegan tournament Saturday afternoon at Sandusky High School.

The Blue Streaks (3-10) opened with a 25-8, 25-4 win over Horizon Academy. In the win, Mariah Clinton had 15 points and Tia Knoll added 13.

Sandusky also beat Mansfield Senior (25-19, 23-25, 25-16). Knoll had 10 kills, while Alexa Trevino and Andra Grant added five kills each.

In the championship match, Sandusky fell to Ashland (25-11, 25-7).

Vermilion 3, Clyde 1

At Vermilion, the Sailors improved to 12-0 overall (7-0 SBC) with Saturday afternoon’s four-game win over visiting Clyde, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20.

For the Sailors, Reese Virgin broke the match record for kills that she previously set on Thursday against Perkins, finishing with 28. Maddie Nader had 50 assists with 24 service points, including seven aces, which ties the record held by Andrea Rini (2009). Taylor Hollis had 20 kills and Calli Brown had 21 digs.

For Clyde (6-5, 3-4), Grace Borden had six kills and 16 digs, while Jacey Groover had eight kills and four blocks. Morgan Bannister had 20 assists and 11 digs, while Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 19 digs and Heidi Marshall added 12.

Margaretta 3, New Riegel 2

At Castalia, the Bears won a thrilling five-game matchup over visiting New Riegel Saturday afternoon, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13.

For Margaretta (6-7), Michaela Eisenhauer had 21 kills and Jayden Moore had 12 kills. Macey Strause had 44 assists, while Alex Michel had 25 digs. and Taylor Parkhurst added 17 digs and Bethany White had 14 digs.

Buckeye Central 3, Monroeville 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles were swept in a non-conference matchup between traditional powers, 25-17, 25-17, 28-26.

Monroeville entered the match ranked 16th in the Division IV coaches poll, while Buckeye Central (10-1) was No. 17.

For the Eagles (6-4), Ashlyn Tommas had 17 kills and 18 digs, while Stacia Stieber was 10 for 10 serving with 20 digs. Kara Schafer was 82-of-83 setting with 32 assists and was 14 for 15 serving, and Kirsten Stieber added five kills and 15 digs.

Kelsie Palmer added eight kills, and Morganne Stanley had five.

BOYS SOCCER

Sandusky 3, Huron 0

At Sandusky, goals by Tim Hinton, Teddi Schreck-Newell and Max Corso helped the Blue Streaks improve to 8-1-1 this season.

Isaac Campos assisted on two goals, while Brent Hanson made five saves in net.

Port Clinton 2, Willard 1

At Port Clinton, the Redskins defeated Willard in non-conference action Saturday.

Cross Dracka and Alex Koskela scored Port Clinton’s (2-6) goals, while Reece Taylor made three saves in goal.

Oak Harbor 2, Lexington 1

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets defeated Lexington in non-conference action Saturday.

No further information was provided.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 2, Mapleton 0

At Nankin Twp., Huron defeated Mapleton (7-1-1) in non-conference action Saturday.

Hayden Petee scored both of the Tigers' (5-3) goals on unassisted plays.

In the first half, Petee scored on a free kick 10 minutes into the game.

In the second half, Petee dribbled around a Mapleton defender and scored from distance with eight minutes left.

Olivia Wollf made five saves in net for the Tigers, while Stevie Holbrook added one.

Huron returns to action Monday at home against Fremont Ross.

Upper Sandusky 5, Sandusky 1

At Sandusky, the Blue Streaks fell in non-conference action to the Rams.

Taylor Deppert scored for the Blue Streaks, while Hannah Hayberger made 12 saves at goalkeeper.

Ashland Crestview 7, Port Clinton 1

At Port Clinton, Ashland Crestview defeated the Redskins in non-conference action Saturday.

Kenzie Pluto scored Port Clinton’s lone goal.

Oak Harbor 2, Ashland 2

At Ashland, Oak Harbor and Ashland tied in non-conference action Saturday.

No further information was provided.

TENNIS

Perkins 4, St. Marys Memorial 0

At St. Marys, Perkins defeated St. Marys Memorial in Ohio Tennis Coaches Association tournament action Saturday.

With the win, the Pirates advance to the OTCA final four.

In singles action, Olivia Rohrbacher topped Clare Caywood at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), while Serena Bruno beat Hanna Felver at No. 2 (6-1, 7-6 (4)) and Marissa Esposito defeated Jennifer Brown at No. 3 (6-3, 6-3).

"Excellent effort for our ladies following a long van ride," Perkins coach John Schlessman said. "Olivia was her usual dominant self and everyone else battled and played good tennis."

In doubles action, Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook beat Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher at No. 1 (6-3, 6-2), while the Pirates' No. 2 team was trailing 5-7, 1-1 when the match was called.