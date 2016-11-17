Overmyer hearing delayed again

The decision was made Thursday afternoon that Overmyer's hearing was pushed back till 11 a.m. Tuesday, said special prosecutor Carol O'Brien.

She could not elaborate on the reason for the second delay of Overmyer's hearing because Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove last week placed a gag order on the case preventing anyone involved from discussing the case.

Overmyer, 42, was initially scheduled for a plea change hearing Thursday which was then pushed back to Monday to give attorneys more time to prepare.

He was indicted on 43 charges, 38 of which are felonies on drug-related charges and theft in office related to the department's Furtherance of Justice fund.

He is charged with stealing drugs from the drug drop off boxes of various agencies and deceiving doctors to obtain prescription pain medication.