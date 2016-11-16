Mayor beats baseless accusations

The unsigned grievance alleged Wheeler committed voter fraud during the March primary election. An Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecutor said the complaint didn’t provide credible evidence to support criminal charges.

“I’m happy with the outcome,” Wheeler told the Register. “I think these allegations wasted taxpayer money in Columbus. This shouldn’t have happened.”

Wheeler said he felt targeted by his enemies, who appear unhappy with his defeat of former mayor Vince Leone. Wheeler, an independent, defeated Leone, a Democrat, by a 2-1 margin in November 2015.

The Ottawa County Board of Elections forwarded the complaint to prosecutor Mark Mulligan for review last April. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office stepped in when Mulligan requested a special prosecutor.

The state took almost six months to complete the case.

“It bothers me that it took this long,” Wheeler said. “I knew I was innocent, and that I didn’t do anything wrong, but this shows that our system can’t make decisions when decisions need to be made.”

Ohio attorney general spokesman Dan Tierney said the case wasn’t a top priority.

Tierney blamed the office’s caseload, the nature of the complaint, and the election season for the long delay.

“Our special prosecutions section generally does not formalize the results of elections-related matters until elections periods have concluded,” Tierney said.

The complaint against Wheeler pertained to the March primary election, not the November general election.

