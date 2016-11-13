Rape trial pushed to 2017

Allen Kreager, 60, pleaded not guilty in April to numerous crimes, including rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor, and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, according to court records.

His trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14, 2017, in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

Kreager is being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2009 and 2015, according to the indictment.

Judge Bruce Winters set Kreager's bond at $650,000 during his April arraignment hearing. Additionally, Kreager was ordered not to contact the alleged victims, their mother, or have unsupervised time with children if he posts bond.

Kreager could serve life in prison if convicted.

Kreager is accused of allegedly raping two children with whom he was in regular contact, assistant prosecutor Joe Gerber previously told the Register. Additionally, he allegedly created, or possessed, 25 sexually-explicit photos of children.

The alleged victims were younger than the ages of 10 and 13 respectively.

