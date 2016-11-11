Trial dates set for former turnpike employee

Michael D. Klinski, 46, was indicted Sept. 14 on two counts of theft and two counts of theft in office, all felonies, by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

Klinski is a former turnpike employee and allegedly stole approximately $22,000 worth of property, according to his bond report.

He is scheduled to appear in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Nov. 21 for his pre-trial hearing. The jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Dec. 13, according to court records.

Klinski’s alleged crimes occurred during the past six years, county prosecutor Mark Mulligan said.

“There was a concern about missing inventory, so his employers set up hidden cameras and marked some inventory,” Mulligan said. “They caught him taking some work items.”

This led to a search warrant for Klinski’s home. Authorities found approximately 14,000 pieces of missing turnpike property, including more than 130 work shirts, spray paint, gloves, extension cords and other miscellaneous items.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

Klinski is not being held in the detention facility. He is out on his own recognizance on condition that he appear for all future court dates and submit to drug testing, according to the bond report.

