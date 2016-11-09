Sandusky attorney jailed for contempt of court

Erie County Common Pleas Judge Roger Binette ordered Bailey to immediately begin to serve a 30-day jail sentence for contempt of court.

The charge originates from the October trial of Richard Mick who was found guilty of four felony counts and sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing two children. During that trial Bailey refused to participate in the trial. He made no opening arguments, cross-examined no witnesses, and presented no evidence in his client's defense.

Binette said it was an embarrassment to the court before ordering his sentence. Bailey argued he didn’t mean it to embarrass the court. His actions were option available to him as he had been unable to prepare for the case. His expert witness died and he was unable to get in touch with his investigator.