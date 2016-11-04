Ottawa County indicts 8 people

Among those indicted: Michael T. McCombs, 33, of Sandusky, who was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

McCombs was allegedly intoxicated and under a license suspension when he reportedly crashed a golf cart into a utility pole in Put-in-Bay in July. The crash injured his passenger, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

“McCombs’ license had been suspended since May, when Port Clinton police arrested him for operating a vehicle under the influence,” prosecutor Mark Mulligan said. “That case is still pending in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.”

Others indicted include:

• Lee R. Schultz, of Port Clinton, charged with two counts each of theft and misuse of credit cards, and one count of theft from an elderly person.

• Joshua J. Harder, 24, held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, charged with one count each of theft of firearms and theft from the elderly.

• Dustin Hunter, 31, of Sandusky, charged with one count of drug possession.

• Rachel Spaulding, 34, of Sandusky, charged with two counts of theft and one count of forgery.

• Thomas A. Tabbert, 24, held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, charged with one count of attempted tampering with evidence.

• Debra Brenneman, 57, of Oak Harbor, charged with one count of drug possession.

• Zachary Hamilton, 35, of Curtice, charged with two felony counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister