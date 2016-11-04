Conviction upheld for man stabbing victim in Put-in-Bay

The Sixth District Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed all charges assessed onto Jesus Pablo Yerena, according to a statement from the Ottawa County prosecutor’s office.

Among the charges: two counts felonious assault, two counts aggravated assault and one count tampering with evidence. All five crimes reached high-level felony status.

He was, however, acquitted on attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon charges, court records indicate. Additionally, two aggravated assault charges were dismissed.

Yerena, a repeat violent offender, refused to participate in a trial last December.

The charges stem from an incident in which Yerena and another man engaged in a fight on July 25, 2015, in Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille in Put-in-Bay. They were subsequently removed from the establishment by security.

But the men re-engaged in the fight once they went outside.

"Bouncers tried breaking it up, and in the process, Yerena came up with a knife and stabbed (the victim) numerous times," former Put-in-Bay police Chief Mike Frank previously told the Register. The victim "then fell on our officers."

Yerena tried to run away, but islanders and tourists established a perimeter to trap him so police could make an arrest.

