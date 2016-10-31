Museum founder files complaint with OC court

In a complaint filed Oct. 10, museum founder and CEO Ed Patrick said the court mishandled a December 2015 trial, and showed favoritism for Treasure Cove Marina over the museum.

He alleges the court isn’t enforcing its own order, which demanded Treasure Cove repay the museum for a restoration job gone wrong.

Treasure Cove owner John Moore did not return a call seeking comment.

Following a wave of lawsuits from both businesses, the December 2015 trial determined Treasure Cove Marina owed the museum about $45,000 in overcharges. The business was originally hired to restore the museum’s World War II-era PT Boat. Treasure Cove is appealing the case.

“I believe the court to be showing blatant favoritism toward Treasure Cove,” Patrick said in the complaint.

Treasure Cove Marina originally filed a lawsuit against the museum claiming it wasn’t paid for its work. The museum filed its own lawsuit claiming it was overcharged.

Visiting Judge Charles Abood oversaw the case in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

The court demanded the museum post a $121,000 bond to retrieve its boat early in the legal proceedings. The museum posted the bond, but did so reluctantly.

In fact, Patrick called the move “an insult.”

He now claims the court is showing a bias by not forcing Treasure Cove Marina to pay the $45,000 owed to the museum.

“I’m still scratching my head at this,” Patrick said. “I thought we were rushed through a lot of things during the trial, too. The judge gave us a favorable ruling, but only to a point. The ruling didn’t cover our court costs or award us any damages.”

Patrick hopes the court orders Treasure Cove to place the $45,000 in escrow, or set it aside.

Among Patrick’s other complaints:

• The trial dates: Initially scheduled to take five days, the trial was compacted into two days.

• Abood’s handling of court proceedings.

Patrick said he doesn’t want the court to redo the trial. Rather, he said he hopes the court takes his comments, learns from them and does better next time.

