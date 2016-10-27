Ohio Supreme Court will hear Toledo's traffic camera dispute

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will step in to decide a dispute between the state and the city of Toledo over its use of red-light and speed enforcement cameras.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2eRoGGS ) newspaper in Toledo reports the decision comes after conflicting state appeals court rulings left confusion over the issue.

Toledo is challenging an Ohio law requiring that police officers be present when camera systems are being used.

Ohio’s 6th District Court of Appeals struck down the law in July. But that ruling conflicts with an opposite decision out of the 2nd District Court of Appeals in a case involving Dayton’s camera program.

More stories from Ohio