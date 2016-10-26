“Reprehensible,” Baxter said.

The Erie County prosecutor made his frank assertion on Wednesday during closing arguments, capping off a three-day excessive force trial involving embattled Vermilion police Officer Aaron Bolton.

Earlier this year, a grand jury indicated Bolton on two assault offenses after he reportedly manhandled a handcuffed man placed inside a cruiser during a problematic September 2015 arrest.

Video surveillance footage played for the 12-person jury shows:

• Bolton punched a person he arrested in the nose, which caused severe bleeding. This triggered a second-degree felonious assault charge.

• Bolton repeatedly slammed his head against the car door. This, along with a separate attack occurring when the victim was handcuffed inside the cruiser, prompted a misdemeanor charge.

Baxter then contended Bolton made up facts and statements, along with downplaying the case’s severity, in his police report detailing this incident.

“It’s abundantly clear that the state has proven, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Aaron Bolton is guilty,” Baxter said. “Bolton falsified a report to justify what he did. He had to change the facts because he knew what he did was not appropriate.”

Bolton’s attorney, George Gerken, challenged Baxter’s claims, contesting the officer acted well within his rights to control an intoxicated suspect resisting arrest who has had numerous encounters with police.

“Not a single Vermilion police officer said they would do anything different given the exact same circumstances,” Gerken said.

Baxter disagreed, noting numerous other law enforcement officials testifying visibly squirmed and felt uneasy upon hearing and seeing Bolton’s perceived actions.

“We have to address the truth,” Baxter said. “Everyone needs to be held accountable under the law and, regardless of their criminal pass, (everyone) needs to be equally protective by the laws.”

Jury members will reconvene Thursday inside the Erie County Common Pleas Court to determine whether Bolton is guilty or not of his charges. The case is being overseen by Judge Tygh Tone.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel