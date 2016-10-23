U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Jones case

The law firm representing the family of Bryan Jones confirmed Friday that briefs have been presented to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn a lower court decision in a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We will keep going until we do our best to get justice,” said Dennis Murray Sr, of the Murray & Murray law firm in Sandusky. “It is important to have exacting accountability for all law enforcement.”

The filing ensures Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is not off the hook yet for his role in the shooting death of Bryan Jones.

Murray contends the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it agreed with the District Court in Toledo that jury members should not have considered whether Overmyer was legally responsible for his plan to send an armed SWAT team into Jones home, where he was sleeping or passed out on a couch, all alone in the house.

The weapons the deputies took with them were loaded with high-velocity ammo,

Jury members asked, but Judge Jack Zouhary ruled that since they determined deputies were not responsible for Jones death that they should not consider whether Overmyer should be held responsible for his decisions to send in the deputies, who used a flashing grenade to awaken Jones, 26, and then shot him dead when he awoke.

“There was no jury finding as to whether the Sheriff acted in reckless disregard of Bryan’s safety,” the filing states.

That is a direct violation of the Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, said Donna Evans, co-counsel on the case.

Jones was startled awake by the flashing grande and jumped up. The deputies fired 14 shots, several of which shredded Jones body.

The plan not only resulted in his death, it put deputy's at risk, including one who realized at the last moment he was in the direct line of fire and dove out of the way, Murray said.

“When you have someone like Overmyer in office that is exactly the hazards for both law enforcement and the public,” he said.

Whether the Supreme Court chooses to hear the case is another matter.

The court is extremely selective in the cases it accepts, Evans said

“There has to be compelling reasons,” she said.

There is no timeframe to expect an answer from the Supreme Court on whether they will hear the case.