Bolton standing trial for excessive force charges

Suspended Vermilion police Officer Aaron Bolton allegedly manhandled a handcuffed man placed inside a cruiser during a problematic September 2015 arrest.

Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter, in office since 1989, can’t remember any other time in which a local police officer stood trial for two assault crimes.

“This is the first excessive force case that I have been involved in where there has been a criminal offense involving a cop,” Baxter said. “What this trial is all about is everyone should be held accountable, under the law, and everyone should be protected under the law.”

In April, a grand jury indicted Bolton on two assault offenses. The charges, a misdemeanor and second-degree felony, came down several months after Bolton reportedly roughed up the suspect.

Charges resulted from two major findings highlighted in an independent investigation, undertaken by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

• Bolton allegedly punched a person he arrested in the nose, which caused severe bleeding. This triggered a second-degree felonious assault charge.

• Then, after restraining the suspect in handcuffs, Bolton repeatedly slammed his head against the car door, according to reports. This, along with a separate attack occurring when the victim was handcuffed inside the cruiser, prompted a misdemeanor charge.

Ever since the indictment, Bolton, making about $60,000 a year, has been suspended from the force and must stay away from all police-related activities until the court process ends.

The court case is being overseen by Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone.

