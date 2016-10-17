Nine people indicted on drug charges

Among those indicted: Obediah Mullaney, 27, who is being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

Mullaney was charged with one count of trafficking buprenorphine in the vicinity of a child. He was charged with inducing panic after he passed out and Port Clinton police were needed. Toxicology reports indicate Mullaney had opioids in his system at the time, according to a news release.

“This wasn’t the first time emergency personnel were dispatched to resuscitate Mullaney from suspected opioid abuse,” prosecutor Mark Mulligan said.

Among the others indicted this month in Ottawa County:

• Jacob Kilpatrick, 20, of Toledo, one count of heroin trafficking, a fourth-degree felony.

• Fernando Gonzales, 26, of Sandusky, cocaine trafficking, complicity to traffic in cocaine, complicity to traffic in heroin, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Anthony Durco, II, 59, of Port Clinton, three counts of trafficking in buprenorphine.

• Delano Williams, 37, of Oak Harbor, three counts of heroin trafficking.

• Andrew Cooper, III, 39, of Fremont, cocaine possession.

• Preston Havens, age unknown, of Tiffin, heroin and cocaine trafficking.

• Kirk Schumaker, 38, of Curtice, marijuana possession, psilocybin possession, hashish possession, possession of criminal tools, cultivation of marijuana.

• Elisabel Schumaker, 34, of Clay Center, marijuana possession, psilocybin possession, hashish possession, possession of criminal tools, cultivation of marijuana.

An indictment is a foral charge and does not denote guilt or innocence.

