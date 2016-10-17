Man with child porn gets suspended prison sentence

Michael V. Metzgar, 65, was found guilty on five counts each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

Metzgar’s case represented a unique challenge for Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

The crimes occurred between January 2011 and September 2013, according to the indictment.

Those dates coincide with a change in Ohio House Bill 86, which originally said non-violent, low-level felony offenders must be given probation. The law was amended in 2011 to allow courts to send sex offenders to prison.

Metzgar’s crimes began before the law was amended, however, meaning the court couldn’t sent him to prison outright, said James VanEerten, administrator for Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

As a result, Metzgar was given three years of probation under the following sanctions:

• Spend six months in SEPTA Correctional Facility, a correctional housing facility for low-level felony offenders.

• Put in 30 days in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

• Serve 120 days in jail while waiting for room in the SEPTA correctional facility.

• Register as a sex offender.

• Pay a $300 fee.

• Surrender his driver’s license for six months after his release from the correctional facility.

He will be ordered to carry out his 34-month prison sentence if he violates his probation.

Metzgar was indicted by an Ottawa County grand jury in August 2014.

“Pornographic images of children were found on Metzgar’s computer, which had been downloaded from the internet,” Ottawa County prosecutor Mark Milligan said.

He fled following his indictment, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office. The case didn’t resume until he was returned to Ohio in March.

