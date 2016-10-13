Korossy bond request rejected

Korossy was indicted with 14 felonies and one misdemeanor in July 2015 for accessing a restricted police database. He later accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to five amended misdemeanors.

Ottawa County Common Pleas Court imposed numerous sanctions upon Korossy as part of his original bond.

Among them: He was ordered not to contact several people, including former Put-in-Bay police Chief Robert “Ric” Lamepla; not to consume alcohol; not to possess a firearm; not to leave the state; and abide to random drug and alcohol testing.

Korossy recently asked the court to eliminate, or slightly modify, these sanctions.

He argued the bond reflected his original 14 felonies and not his amended indictment. He contends he isn’t a threat to the community, and said the sanctions prevent him from being a productive member of society.

Judge Bruce Winters denied Korossy’s request Thursday morning, according to court records.

Case appeal

Korossy was sentenced to 150 days in jail, with 75 days suspended, Aug. 15.

He fired previous defense attorney Brandon Henderson following this sentence.

Korossy was originally ordered to report to jail Oct. 1. That was delayed, however, pending the outcome of his ongoing appeal.

Toledo-area attorney James Popil was hired to represent Korossy for his appeal, which was filed Sept. 16.

