Judge delays Korossy's jail time

Korossy was indicted with 14 felonies and one misdemeanor in July 2015 for accessing a restricted police database. He later accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to five amended misdemeanors.

He was originally ordered to begin serving his 150-day jail sentence this weekend. Half of his sentence was suspended, meaning he would have served 75 days behind bars.

But Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters postponed Korossy’s jail sentence pending the outcome of his ongoing appeal, according to court records.

In a motion filed Sept. 2, Korossy argued in favor of the jail time delay in addition to a less severe sentence.

Special prosecutor Margaret Tomaro claimed the court didn’t have to entertain Korossy’s motion because he sidestepped his attorney to file it. Attorneys usually file motions on behalf of their clients. Defense attorney Brandon Henferson was fired Sept. 12, according to court records.

Korossy has expressed concerns about how law enforcement and the court handled his case. Among his worries: an apparent lack of evidence presented during his case; and local officials’ possible involvement in allegations made against the Put-in-Bay Police Department while he was employed.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com. Follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and at Facebook.com/PatPfanner.