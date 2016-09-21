Jury finds Thoss guilty of hurting child

Chantal Thoss, 36, with her head down, sobbed as she was found guilty of felonious assault and endangering, said Brock Kimmet, Sandusky County Common Pleas Court administrator.

“She was very emotional,” Kimmet said

The verdict came after more than three hours of deliberation.

Thoss' bond was continued and a sentencing investigation must be done before sentencing can be scheduled, Kimmet said.

Jury members heard from Clyde Police Officer Dana Widman (who was the first officer to respond) and Det. Brian Weaver. Both spoke of what Thoss told them on Dec. 10, 2014 – the day Elijah Arriaga, now 2-year-old, was found unresponsive by first responders to Thoss' home, said Brock Kimmet, Sandusky County Common Pleas Court Administrator.

Elijah was rushed to The Bellevue Hospital, and from there flown by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital where it was determined the boy had Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The child was in the intensive care unit for the following week, being treated for seizures, severe trauma to the brain and bleeding behind the eyes.

The jury heard the infant's mother Ashlie Arriaga talk about her son. Arriaga was at work in Clyde when Elijah, who was 5 months old then, was hurt.

Dr. Randy Schlievert testified as well that the child showed indicators of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Defense attorney Daniel Brudzinski called one witness Dr. Marcus DeGraw to discount the testimony of Schlievert, Kimmet said.