Jury trial for woman accused of hurting infant

Chantal Thoss, 36, of the 4500 block of County Road 175, faces charges of felonious assault and child endangering in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court. The trial is scheduled for four days.

Thoss was arrested Jan. 13, 2015.

Elijah Arriaga, who was 5 months old at the time, was in Thoss’ care Dec. 10, 2014, while his mother, Ashlie Arriaga of Sandusky, was at work in Clyde.

First responders were summoned to Thoss’ home later that day. They found the child unresponsive. He was rushed to The Bellevue Hospital, and from there flown by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

The child was in the intensive care unit for a week, being treated for seizures, severe trauma to the brain and bleeding behind the eyes.

A doctor later determined the boy had Shaken Baby Syndrome.