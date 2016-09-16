Highway robbery?

Former turnpike employee Michael D. Klinski, 46, was indicted Wednesday on four theft-related charges by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged crimes occurred at some point during the last six years, prosecutor Mark Mulligan said.

“There was a concern about missing inventory, so his employers set up hidden cameras and marked some inventory,” Mulligan said. “They caught him taking some work items.”

Mulligan said this lead to a search warrant for his Clyde home. Authorities found approximately 14,000 pieces of missing turnpike property, including more than 130 work shirts, spray paint, gloves and extension cords.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

Others recently indicted include:

• Ernesto Guerra, 52, of the 500 block of Fritchie Road, was charged with one felony count of drug possession.

• Charles Lee, 28, of Toledo, was charged with one fifth-degree felony count of drug trafficking.

• Billie J. Elliot, of Piqua, Ohio, was charged with two felony counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Jeffrey Duston, 40, of Bay View, was charged with one felony count each of drug possession and inducing panic.

• Karla Revay, who is held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was charged with one count of domestic violence.

• William Bader, whose last known address was in McClure, Ohio, was charged with one felony count of failure to appear.

An indictment is a formal charge and doesn’t denote guilt or innocence.

