Kid-friendly vegetable pasta dish delivers on taste

Stuffed Spaghetti Squash is a great dish to add to your list to try. Spaghetti squash is a fun, kid-friendly vegetable that is a lower-calorie to grain-based pasta. Because this dish is baked in the squash “shell,” it also will provide a unique way to eat dinner. The kids will love it.

Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

4 servings

Ingredients

1 2 1/2- to 3-pound spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 bunch broccoli, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons water

1 ½ cups marinara sauce

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450°F.

Place squash cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish; add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave uncovered on high until the flesh is tender, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add broccoli, garlic and red pepper; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Add water and cook, stirring, until the broccoli is tender, 3 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to a large bowl.

Use a fork to scrape the squash from the shells into the bowl. Place the shells in a broiler-safe baking pan or on a baking sheet. Stir 3/4 cup mozzarella, 1 ½ cups marinara sauce, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper into the squash mixture. Divide it between the shells; top with the remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella and 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

Bake on the lower rack for 10 minutes. Move to the upper rack, turn the broiler to high and broil, watching carefully, until the cheese starts to brown, about 2 minutes.

(per serving):

Calories: 194

Fat: 11 g

Carbohydrates: 13 g

Sugar: 4g

Cholesterol: 20 mg

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 12 g

Sodium: 320 mg

Potassium: 334 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.