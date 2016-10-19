Healthier way to to make chicken dinner

Some tips to reduce the calories in this family favorite include removing the skin from the chicken pieces and also replacing traditional buttermilk with a nonfat version.

Here is a recipe for Oven-Fried Chicken that is lower in calories than traditional fried chicken. It is still very flavorful and provides the right amount of crunch. Your family is sure to love it!

Oven-Fried Chicken

Yield 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup non-fat buttermilk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

2 1/2-3 pounds whole chicken legs, skin removed, trimmed and cut into thighs and drumsticks

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Olive oil cooking spray

Directions

Whisk buttermilk, mustard, garlic and hot sauce in a shallow glass dish until well blended. Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or for up to 8 hours.

Preheat oven to 425 °F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Set a wire rack on the baking sheet and coat it with cooking spray.

Whisk flour, paprika, thyme, baking powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place the flour mixture in a paper bag or large sealable plastic bag. Shaking off excess marinade, place one or two pieces of chicken at a time in the bag and shake to coat. Shake off excess flour and place the chicken on the prepared rack. Spray the chicken pieces with cooking spray.

Bake the chicken until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories: 248

Fat: 14 g

Carbohydrates: 6 g

Sugar: 9 g

Cholesterol: 163 mg

Protein: 32 g

Fiber: 1 g

Sodium: 226 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.