My message today — MAKE SOUP

I can’t knit, or play tennis. I never learned how to play a musical instrument or speak a foreign language.

In fact, I can only think of two things I am good at — spelling and making soup.

Truth be known, everyone can make soup.

For some the question is — why? They sell that stuff already made. Campbell and Mrs. Grass have been doing it for years.

It’s true some circumstances call for a steamy bowl of ready made soup. But comparing canned or dried soups to homemade is like comparing Spaghetti-Os to homemade pasta and sauce.

The ready-made versions may have a place, but it’s not in my kitchen.

My mom thought everything should be homemade — catsup, horseradish, mayonaisse, bread, salami, pizza and other things I pick up at supermarket.

Even she kept a box of Lipton’s Chicken Noodle in her cupboard.

Making your own chicken soup is so easy that once you’ve done it, you’ll be embarassed you waited so long.

Here’s how I do it. Throw chicken parts and bones, previously cooked or not, into a large pan or crockpot.

“How much chicken?” Answer: however much you have.

Add some celery. Both ends of the bunch, including leaves, can be used.

Throw in a large onion, quartered but not peeled. Add a couple carrots, washed but not peeled.

Cover with cold water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer.

Cook for a couple hours or overnight.

Drain the soup into a colander with a bowl or pan under it. That part is crucial. One time I forgot the bowl and sent a gallon of beautiful turkey stock down the drain. Discard the solids. Cook wide noodles as directed on the label. Add noodles to chicken stock and serve.

It’s as simple as that.

Be kind to each other.

