logo
Leave Feedback

School menus

Register • Today at 9:00 AM

DANBURY

MONDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots or salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Sloppy joe, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Calzones w/pizza sauce, salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — No school.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Breaded chicken/bun, broccoli and cheese, pineapple.

TUESDAY — Calzone or corn dog, baked beans, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — French toast or pancake on a stick, potato stars, juice.

THURSDAY — Chicken tenders, onion rings, corn, applesauce.

FRIDAY — Bosco breadsticks w/sauce, salad, peaches.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Mini corn dogs or calzones, twister fries, peaches.

TUESDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, refried beans, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, potato smiles, juice.

THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — French bread pizza w/sauce, green beans, sidekick.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Corn dog, cooked carrots, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Grilled chicken sandwich, salad, peas, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — General Tso chicken rice bowl, broccoli, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Soft shell beef taco w/sauce, refried beans, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Double stuffed crust pizza, corn, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Meatball sub, sweet potato rounds, mixed fruit, fruit roll up.

TUESDAY — Walking taco, black beans, corn, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy joe, california blend vegetables, baked beans, strawberries.

THURSDAY — Chicken patty on bun, french fries, apple, fruit turnover.

FRIDAY — Cheese quesadilla, salsa, broccoli, grapes.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Walking taco, carrots w/dip, peaches, graham crackers.

TUESDAY — French toast sticks w/syrup, scrambled eggs, hash brown tater tots, orange juice.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, soft pretzel, green beans, apple.

THURSDAY — Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, cinnamon apple slices, cheddar goldfish.

FRIDAY — Nachos and cheese, celery, saucy refried beans, strawberry cup.

HURON

MONDAY — Walking taco, seasoned black beans, mandarin oranges and pineapple.

TUESDAY — Chicken tenders, california blend vegetables, roll, apple.

WEDNESDAY — French toast sticks, tator tots, sausage, fruit juice.

THURSDAY — Hot dog, potato chips, fresh vegetables w/dip, mini rice krispie treat, pineapple.

FRIDAY — Pizza bosco stick w/marinara, salad, fresh fruit.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Ham and cheese calzone, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, peaches, rice krispie treat.

TUESDAY — Chicken patty/bun, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — General Tso chicken, rice, spinach salad, broccoli, applesauce.

THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs, red peppers, cauliflower, oranges, graham crackers.

FRIDAY — French toast, cheese omelet, tater tots, tomatoes, goldfish, juice.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Hot dog, baked beans, sidekick slushie, doritos.

TUESDAY — French toast, sausage patty, hash browns, orange juice.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, strawberries, roll.

THURSDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, green beans, peaches, goldfish crackers.

FRIDAY — Garlic flatbread w/marinara sauce, salad, pineapple.

Recommended for You