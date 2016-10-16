School menus

MONDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots or salad, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Sloppy joe, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes or salad, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Calzones w/pizza sauce, salad, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — No school.
OAK HARBOR
MONDAY — Breaded chicken/bun, broccoli and cheese, pineapple.
TUESDAY — Calzone or corn dog, baked beans, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY — French toast or pancake on a stick, potato stars, juice.
THURSDAY — Chicken tenders, onion rings, corn, applesauce.
FRIDAY — Bosco breadsticks w/sauce, salad, peaches.
PORT CLINTON
MONDAY — Mini corn dogs or calzones, twister fries, peaches.
TUESDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, refried beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, potato smiles, juice.
THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY — French bread pizza w/sauce, green beans, sidekick.
SANDUSKY
MONDAY — Corn dog, cooked carrots, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Grilled chicken sandwich, salad, peas, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — General Tso chicken rice bowl, broccoli, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Soft shell beef taco w/sauce, refried beans, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Double stuffed crust pizza, corn, fresh fruit.
SCCS
MONDAY — Meatball sub, sweet potato rounds, mixed fruit, fruit roll up.
TUESDAY — Walking taco, black beans, corn, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy joe, california blend vegetables, baked beans, strawberries.
THURSDAY — Chicken patty on bun, french fries, apple, fruit turnover.
FRIDAY — Cheese quesadilla, salsa, broccoli, grapes.
PERKINS
MONDAY — Walking taco, carrots w/dip, peaches, graham crackers.
TUESDAY — French toast sticks w/syrup, scrambled eggs, hash brown tater tots, orange juice.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, soft pretzel, green beans, apple.
THURSDAY — Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, cinnamon apple slices, cheddar goldfish.
FRIDAY — Nachos and cheese, celery, saucy refried beans, strawberry cup.
HURON
MONDAY — Walking taco, seasoned black beans, mandarin oranges and pineapple.
TUESDAY — Chicken tenders, california blend vegetables, roll, apple.
WEDNESDAY — French toast sticks, tator tots, sausage, fruit juice.
THURSDAY — Hot dog, potato chips, fresh vegetables w/dip, mini rice krispie treat, pineapple.
FRIDAY — Pizza bosco stick w/marinara, salad, fresh fruit.
BELLEVUE
MONDAY — Ham and cheese calzone, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, peaches, rice krispie treat.
TUESDAY — Chicken patty/bun, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY — General Tso chicken, rice, spinach salad, broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs, red peppers, cauliflower, oranges, graham crackers.
FRIDAY — French toast, cheese omelet, tater tots, tomatoes, goldfish, juice.
CLYDE
MONDAY — Hot dog, baked beans, sidekick slushie, doritos.
TUESDAY — French toast, sausage patty, hash browns, orange juice.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, strawberries, roll.
THURSDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, green beans, peaches, goldfish crackers.
FRIDAY — Garlic flatbread w/marinara sauce, salad, pineapple.