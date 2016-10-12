Soup that simmers for the day

Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
Yield 8
Ingredients
Soup
2 tablespoons butter, cut into 8 pieces
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
8 sprigs fresh thyme
4 cloves garlic, smashed
1 bay leaf
2 pounds yellow onions sliced
2 pounds red onions sliced
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon ground pepper
4 cups low-sodium beef broth
1/4 cup dry sherry
Cheese Toasts
8 diagonal slices baguette (1/2-inch-thick), toasted
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Directions
To prepare soup: Scatter butter in a 6- to 7-quart slow cooker. Add oil, thyme, garlic and bay leaf, then onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on High for 8 hours.
Bring broth and sherry to a boil in a saucepan. Remove the thyme sprigs and bay leaf from the slow cooker. Pour in the broth and cook on High, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
To prepare cheese toasts: Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Top each baguette slice with 2 tablespoons cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide the soup among 8 bowls. Top each with a cheese toast.
Nutritional Information (per serving):
Calories: 271
Fat: 12 g
Carbohydrates: 31 g
Sugar: 9 g
Cholesterol: 22 mg
Protein: 12 g
Fiber: 5 g
Sodium: 489 mg
Potassium: 428 mg
Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.