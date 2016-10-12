Soup that simmers for the day

Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup

Yield 8

Ingredients

Soup

2 tablespoons butter, cut into 8 pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 sprigs fresh thyme

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 bay leaf

2 pounds yellow onions sliced

2 pounds red onions sliced

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground pepper

4 cups low-sodium beef broth

1/4 cup dry sherry

Cheese Toasts

8 diagonal slices baguette (1/2-inch-thick), toasted

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

To prepare soup: Scatter butter in a 6- to 7-quart slow cooker. Add oil, thyme, garlic and bay leaf, then onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on High for 8 hours.

Bring broth and sherry to a boil in a saucepan. Remove the thyme sprigs and bay leaf from the slow cooker. Pour in the broth and cook on High, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

To prepare cheese toasts: Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Top each baguette slice with 2 tablespoons cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide the soup among 8 bowls. Top each with a cheese toast.

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories: 271

Fat: 12 g

Carbohydrates: 31 g

Sugar: 9 g

Cholesterol: 22 mg

Protein: 12 g

Fiber: 5 g

Sodium: 489 mg

Potassium: 428 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.