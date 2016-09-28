You will flip over this pumpkin pancake recipe

Here is a recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes that will provide a flavorful twist on a breakfast favorite that your family is sure to love.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Yield 7

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups white whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup toasted chopped pecans

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Whisk flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk egg, buttermilk, pumpkin, pecans, oil, sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, add the wet ingredients and whisk just until combined. Resist over-mixing — it will make the pancakes tough.

Let the batter sit, without stirring, for 10 to 15 minutes. As the batter rests, the baking powder forms bubbles that create fluffy pancakes and the gluten in the flour relaxes to make them more tender.

Coat a large non-stick skillet or griddle with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Without stirring the batter, measure out pancakes using about 1/4 cup batter per pancake and pour into the pan (or onto the griddle). Cook until the edges are dry and you see bubbles on the surface, 2 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, 2 to 4 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the pan with cooking spray and reducing the heat as needed.

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories: 201

Fat: 8 g

Carbohydrates: 27 g

Sugar: 6g

Cholesterol: 29 mg

Protein: 7 g

Fiber: 4 g

Sodium: 379 mg

Potassium: 213 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.