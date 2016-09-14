Vegan soup will warm you up

Here is a recipe for Creamy Vegan Corn Chowder. Whether you are trying to maintain a vegan diet or you just want to try a soup that is flavorful and healthy, this is a great soup to warm you up during the cooler weather.

Creamy Vegan Corn Chowder

Yield Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 Yellow onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

2 sticks of celery, diced

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup soy milk

2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried parsley

4 ears of corn, shucked

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Salt/Pepper, to taste

Chopped green onion, for garnish

Directions

In a large pot, heat olive oil. Sauté Onion, Red Pepper and Celery for 10 minutes or until soft.

Add diced potato and mix well. Once mixed, add in flour and stir to coat veggies. Cook for a minute or 2 before adding your Non-Dairy Milk of choice and Vegetable Broth.

Add Celery Salt, Smoked Paprika, and Dried Parsley into the pot. Stir well and then bring to a boil. Once at a boil, reduce to simmer, cover pan with a lid and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, or until potato bits are tender.

Once potato is tender, add shucked Corn kernels and stir to combine. Let cook for a further 5-10 minutes or until corn is tender to your liking.

Transfer ¼-1/3 of the soup to a blender (depending on how thick you want the chowder) and blend till smooth. Pour back into the pot and stir well.

Stir in Apple Cider Vinegar and taste for/adjust seasoning before serving. Top with chopped Green Onion.

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories: 227

Fat: 6 g

Carbohydrates: 37 g

Protein: 9 g

Fiber: 5 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 429 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.