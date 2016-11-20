logo

School menus

DANBURY

MONDAY — Chicken bowl - popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cheese, salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries, pears.

TUESDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, cutie pie, peaches.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Meatball sub or corn dog, corn, pears.

TUESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, peaches.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Cafe choice, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Cafe choice, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

SCCS

MONDAY — Walking taco, salsa, corn, pineapple.

TUESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich, red skin potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Hot dog, coney bun, baked beans, cook’s choice vegetable, pears.

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken bites, cook’s choice vegetable and fruit, vanilla goldfish crackers.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

HURON

MONDAY — Walking taco - meat, cheese, chips, seasoned black beans, mandarin oranges and pineapple.

TUESDAY — Chicken tenders, california blend vegetables, roll, apple.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Ham and cheese calzone, garbonzo beans, cucumbers, peaches, rice krispie treat.

TUESDAY — Chicken patty on bun, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Hot dog, baked beans, sidekick slush cup, doritos.

TUESDAY — French toast, sausage patty, hash browns, orange juice.

WEDNESDAY — No school.

THURSDAY — No school.

FRIDAY — No school.

