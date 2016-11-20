School menus

MONDAY — Chicken bowl - popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cheese, salad, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes or salad, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
OAK HARBOR
MONDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries, pears.
TUESDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, cutie pie, peaches.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
PORT CLINTON
MONDAY — Meatball sub or corn dog, corn, pears.
TUESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
SANDUSKY
MONDAY — Cafe choice, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Cafe choice, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
SCCS
MONDAY — Walking taco, salsa, corn, pineapple.
TUESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich, red skin potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
PERKINS
MONDAY — Hot dog, coney bun, baked beans, cook’s choice vegetable, pears.
TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken bites, cook’s choice vegetable and fruit, vanilla goldfish crackers.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
HURON
MONDAY — Walking taco - meat, cheese, chips, seasoned black beans, mandarin oranges and pineapple.
TUESDAY — Chicken tenders, california blend vegetables, roll, apple.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
BELLEVUE
MONDAY — Ham and cheese calzone, garbonzo beans, cucumbers, peaches, rice krispie treat.
TUESDAY — Chicken patty on bun, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.
CLYDE
MONDAY — Hot dog, baked beans, sidekick slush cup, doritos.
TUESDAY — French toast, sausage patty, hash browns, orange juice.
WEDNESDAY — No school.
THURSDAY — No school.
FRIDAY — No school.