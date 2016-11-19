logo

Sandusky tree lighting is Friday

SANDUSKY — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Sandusky, but it won’t be official until Santa is here and the tree is lit, which will happen Friday. 

The 2016 annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 6 p.m. in Washington Park with remarks from city officials, a dedication prayer, performances by the Sandusky High School Brass Ensemble and A Cappella Choir, and The Christmas Story parts 1 and 2 performed by Calvary Temple and Greater Faith Church. Santa is slated to arrive at about 6:30 p.m. to help count down to the tree lighting. 

The celebration will continue after the ceremony with The Christmas Story - Part 3 and Live Manger Scene, refreshments served by the Salvation Army, an open house at the Masonic Temple from 6:30-8 p.m., a free open house at the Follett House from 6-8 p.m. and a free showing of “The Dog that Saved Christmas” at the Sandusky State Theatre. The Museum of Carousel Art & History will have free admission from 5-8 p.m., with carousel rides for $1. 

The Pop Corn Wagon, the Gyro Cart, the Pop N Kernel and other food vendors will also be on hand during the evening. 

Once he makes it to the Cookie House, children can visit Santa until 8 p.m. Friday and from 5-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 18, as well as during Reindeer Night, which is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 20. Dec. 23 will be Santa’s last evening at the Cookie House.

