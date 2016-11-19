Sandusky tree lighting is Friday

The 2016 annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 6 p.m. in Washington Park with remarks from city officials, a dedication prayer, performances by the Sandusky High School Brass Ensemble and A Cappella Choir, and The Christmas Story parts 1 and 2 performed by Calvary Temple and Greater Faith Church. Santa is slated to arrive at about 6:30 p.m. to help count down to the tree lighting.

The celebration will continue after the ceremony with The Christmas Story - Part 3 and Live Manger Scene, refreshments served by the Salvation Army, an open house at the Masonic Temple from 6:30-8 p.m., a free open house at the Follett House from 6-8 p.m. and a free showing of “The Dog that Saved Christmas” at the Sandusky State Theatre. The Museum of Carousel Art & History will have free admission from 5-8 p.m., with carousel rides for $1.

The Pop Corn Wagon, the Gyro Cart, the Pop N Kernel and other food vendors will also be on hand during the evening.

Once he makes it to the Cookie House, children can visit Santa until 8 p.m. Friday and from 5-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 18, as well as during Reindeer Night, which is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 20. Dec. 23 will be Santa’s last evening at the Cookie House.