Chamber offers ways to give back

As part of its holiday campaign, “The Chamber Gives Back,” the Chamber of Commerce has offered several ways to help Vermilion families in need during the holiday season:

• Purchase a Christmas tree from the Chamber Christmas Tree Lot, which will be open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturdays, and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays from Nov. 25-Dec. 23. All proceeds will go to a local charity. Customers can get $1 off, up to $5, for each new pair of socks or non-perishable food item they donate.

• Adopt a family through the Chamber’s partnership with the Vermilion Salvation Army and help purchase gifts for children who might otherwise go without.

• Drop off new socks for all ages from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce, 5495 Liberty Ave., or from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Tiffany’s Flowers at the Old Town Hall, 736 Main St.

• Drop off new or gently worn shoes of all sizes and styles at the Chamber office for the Vermilion Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is also in need of winter coats for children.

For information call 440-967-4477 or email vermilionchamber@centurytel.net.