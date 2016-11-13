School menus

MONDAY — Asian chicken, brown rice, vegetable blend or side salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken strips w/sauce, roll, carrots or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup or side salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, fresh fruit.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, broccoli and cheese, pineapple.

TUESDAY — Calzone or corn dog, baked beans, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — French toast or pancake on a stick, potato stars, juice.

THURSDAY — Chicken tenders, onion rings, corn applesauce.

FRIDAY — Bosco bread sticks w/sauce salad, peaches.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Mini corn dogs or calzones, twister fries, peaches.

TUESDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, refried beans, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, potato smiles, juice.

THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — French bread pizza w/sauce, green beans, sidekick.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Bosco sticks w/sauce, carrots, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders w/sauce, potato wedges, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Try it Thursday with vegetable and fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Pizza, broccoli and dip, cookie, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Baked chicken strips, brown rice w/gravy, cooked carrots, applesauce.

TUESDAY — Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, roll.

WEDNESDAY — Cheese pizza, corn, diced pears, nutrition bar.

THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickles, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.

FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, broccoli, apple, roll.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, soft pretzel, green beans, apple.

TUESDAY — French toast sticks w/syrup, scrambled eggs.

WEDNESDAY — Walking taco, carrots w/dip, peaches, graham crackers.

THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, roll, strawberry cup, cookie.

FRIDAY — Nachos and cheese, celery, saucy refried beans, cinnamon applesauce.

HURON

MONDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, roll, fruit cocktail.

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, onion rings, crackers, sherbet cup.

WEDNESDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, peaches and pears.

THURSDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes, roll, melon.

FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, fresh vegetables w/dip, chocolate chip cookie, berries.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Lasagna, california blend vegetables, salad, juice, garlic toast.

TUESDAY — Cheesy breadstick, marinara sauce, tomatoes, green beans, apple.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes w/gravy, peas, banana, roll.

THURSDAY — Beef taco, fiesta beans, celery, grapes, cookie.

FRIDAY — Hamburger, pickles, french fries, carrots, fruit cup.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Chicken fries, cheese potatoes, pineapple, breadstick.

TUESDAY — Meat and cheese nachos, refried beans, applesauce.

WEDNESDAY — Hamburger/cheeseburger, dill pickle, french fries, peaches.

THURSDAY — Popcorn chicken or General Tso, brown rice, stir-fry vegetables, strawberries, fortune cookie.

FRIDAY — Personal pizza, salad, pears.