OHDG to sponsor Christmas decorating contest

When the Oak Harbor Development Group hosts its inaugural Community Christmas Decorating Contest, the winner will receive bragging rights and free electric for the month of December, up to a $250 credit, courtesy of Oak Harbor Public Power.

Participation is open to all residents within the Oak Harbor Public Power service area, and entry fee is $10 per address.

Complete rules and information can be found on the entry forms, which are available at the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Radiant Windows and on the Oak Harbor Development Group Facebook page.

Completed entry forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Judging will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, with additional judging Dec. 13 and 14 if needed.

Forms can be mailed to Oak Harbor Development Group at 101 N. Benton St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449; faxed to 419-898-3505; or emailed to mshadoan@radiantwindows.com. Residents can also text a photo of the entry form to 419-706-6034.