Shopping spree event benefits mentoring program

A chance at a local shopping spree with raise funds for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters mentoring program. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 tickets for $20 and are available at the Cardinal Grocery at 317 E. Washington St. or at the office of Big Brothers/Big Sisters at 904 W. Washington Street. First place prize is a 90-second shopping spree, second place is a $50 gift card to Cardinal Grocery and third place is a $25 gift card.

A drawing for the winners will be Saturday, November 12 and the shopping spree will be Saturday, November 19 at 8 a.m.