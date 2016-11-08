Remember Crusin' Car Club gives back

Following the complimentary dinner, club members and show sponsors presented donation checks to eight area charity organizations. Among them were:

Back to the WildThe Fireman’s Shoe Fund

Stein Hospice

City of Sandusky Skatepark

Serving Our Seniors

Make-a-Wish

Sandusky Police Department K9 Fund

The Cleveland Clinic

Each organization received a portion of the $14,500 grand total that had been raised during the course of the 2016 Crusin’ Car Club’s Friday night car shows and the 25th annual Cruisin’ by the Bay.