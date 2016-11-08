logo

Remember Crusin' Car Club gives back

Michelle Pletcher • Updated Today at 6:17 PM
SANDUSKY — The Remember Crusin’ Car Club hosted their annual Appreciation Banquet on Monday evening at the UAW 913.

Following the complimentary dinner, club members and show sponsors presented donation checks to eight area charity organizations. Among them were:

  • Back to the WildThe Fireman’s Shoe Fund
  • Stein Hospice
  • City of Sandusky Skatepark
  • Serving Our Seniors
  • Make-a-Wish
  • Sandusky Police Department K9 Fund
  • The Cleveland Clinic 

Each organization received a portion of the $14,500 grand total that had been raised during the course of the 2016 Crusin’ Car Club’s Friday night car shows and the 25th annual Cruisin’ by the Bay.

