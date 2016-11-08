Remember Crusin' Car Club gives back

Following the complimentary dinner, club members and show sponsors presented donation checks to eight area charity organizations. Among them were:
- Back to the WildThe Fireman’s Shoe Fund
- Stein Hospice
- City of Sandusky Skatepark
- Serving Our Seniors
- Make-a-Wish
- Sandusky Police Department K9 Fund
- The Cleveland Clinic
Each organization received a portion of the $14,500 grand total that had been raised during the course of the 2016 Crusin’ Car Club’s Friday night car shows and the 25th annual Cruisin’ by the Bay.