logo
Leave Feedback

School menus

Register • Today at 3:30 PM

DANBURY

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, dipping sauce, roll, peas and carrots or salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Chicken nuggets, dipping sauce, roll, peas and carrots or salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, salad, fresh fruit.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Cheesy bread w/sauce, green beans, pears.

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, peaches.

WEDNESDAY — Strawberry/blueberry mini pancakes, sausage link, tater tots, juice.

THURSDAY — Nachos w/meat and cheese, refried beans, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — Pizza, salad, side kick.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Hamburger, baked beans, applesauce.

TUESDAY — Walking taco w/meat and cheese, corn, taco lettuce, pineapple.

WEDNESDAY — Funnel cake or pancakes, hashbrown stars, sausage link, juice.

THURSDAY — Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, roll, peaches

FRIDAY — Bosco sticks w/sauce, green beans, pears.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Pulled BBQ pork sandwich, carrots and dip, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Sloppy joe, waffle fries, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese, chocolate grahams, broccoli and dip, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, corn, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Cheese and pepperoni jammers w/sauce, carrots, oranges.

TUESDAY — BBQ riblette on bun, broccoli, cheese stick, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Corn dog, baked beans, roasted potatoes, apple.

THURSDAY — Chicken patty on bun, french fries, applesauce, animal crackers.

FRIDAY — Cheese lasagna roll up, corn, grapes, bread stick.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Chicken fingers, soft pretzel, celery, pears.

TUESDAY — Garlic flat bread w/marinara sauce, carrots w/ranch, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Hot dog/coney bun, broccoli, baked beans, frozen ice.

THURSDAY — Grilled chicken sandwich, tater tots, grapes.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, applesauce.

HURON

MONDAY — Soft taco, pintos and cheese, corn, cheese crackers, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, rice, stir-fried vegetables, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Bosco pizza stick w/dipping sauce, salad, apple.

THURSDAY — Hot dog, vegetables w/ranch or hummus, mini ice cream sandwich, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, mini bagel, fruit juice.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Sloppy scoops, sweet potato puffs, corn, kiwi, apple pie pocket.

TUESDAY — Corn dog, cole slaw, okra, fruit cup, snack mix.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken stix, salad, lima beans, juice, roll.

THURSDAY — Chicken nachos, red peppers, hummus orange wedges, pretzel.

FRIDAY — Bosco stix, marinara sauce, carrots, cucumbers, peaches.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Mini corn dog, tater tots, peaches.

TUESDAY — Pepperoni calzone, caesar salad, pears, cookie.

WEDNESDAY — Taco salad, fiesta black beans, applesauce, rice krispie treat.

THURSDAY — Chicken patty, bun, corn, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — Cheese breadsticks, marinara sauce, california blend, sidekick slush.

Recommended for You