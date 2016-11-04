Group gets taste of Jaws of Life

The group watched as firemen from Bay Township Fire Department used hydraulic rescue tools, also known as the Jaws of Life, to remove three of the doors, the roof and several windows of a car.

Each month, the crime watch group hosts guest speakers from different law enforcement agencies and offer snacks and refreshments. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Bay Township Hall, 4471 W. Fremont Rd.Those interested in the crime watch group can contact coordinator Mel McCord, at 419-734-7007.