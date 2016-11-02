TBH to host holiday bereavement program

In an effort to make the season a little easier for those who are grieving or going through a stressful time in their lives, The Bellevue Hospital will be the host site for a holiday adult bereavement coping program on Nov. 10.

“Hope for the Holidays” will take place in Conference Rooms A&B starting with refreshments served at 5:30 p.m., with the program slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The first part of the program will focus on a coping plan to get through the holiday season while going through a grieving period, including talk of creating rituals and how those rituals can tie together with loved ones. During the second part of the program, participants will have a chance to honor the memory of their loved ones.

There is no charge, but reservations are requested by calling Stein Hospice, one of the event’s sponsors, at 419-625-5269.