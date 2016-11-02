Oak Harbor prepares for holiday festivities

Christmas Trees on Parade will light up the village again this year, and the deadline to sponsor a tree, at a cost of $35, is Nov. 25. Trees will adorn the village’s light posts from Dec. 1-Jan. 1, each displaying the name of the sponsoring individual, business or organization along with a special message. Sponsorship forms can be found at oakharborohio.net.

Starting Nov. 28, the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce will accept gifts to wrap for a charge of $1-$5 depending on the package size. Gifts can be dropped off at the Chamber office, 161 W. Water St., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 22.

Proceeds from both services will benefit the village’s Olde Fashioned Christmas Celebration, which takes place Dec. 3. At 4:15 p.m. that day, Santa will be guided through the streets by the Portage District Fire Department as he makes his way to the Log Cabin by 5 p.m. to light the Village Christmas Tree and visit with children.

After their visit with Santa, children will receive Santa Bucks they can use for two free gift items from several downtown businesses open that night. Families visiting all of the participating stores will have the chance to win a $100 gift certificate, and everyone is invited to the Portage Fire Station between 5 and 7 p.m. for cookies and cocoa.

Santa will also be at the Log Cabin from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16.

For information on any of the events, call the Chamber office at 419-898-0479.