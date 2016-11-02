Celebrating Life As the Holidays Approach

I just learned that grief is not solely a psychological process. According to Katherine Hall, a Grief Counselor with Stein Hospice, grief is 80 percent physiological. If you bottle up that grief energy, it is going to go somewhere in the body and express itself in-kind, if not expressed in a healthy way.

That’s why celebrating life during the holiday season is important personal business; celebrate everyone’s life, those still with us as well as those who have passed. It is emotional work that is worth doing. But how?

At Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and again on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10:15-11:45 a.m., Katherine Hall, LSW, will explain how. Here is a brief summary of what her talk will involve:

Permission to celebrate Does guilt come over you as the holiday approaches? Do you feel as though you shouldn’t enjoy yourself without the person you love and miss? Or maybe you cope by not discussing the loved one who has died, for fear of feeling sad. There are other things you can do that will still allow you to honor the life that is now gone and give you permission to celebrate, too.

Our love links Generally speaking, each of us has different connections with different people. The things that each of us does now or the things that our loved one used to do, is a “link.” Go ahead and have those reminiscent conversations such as: “Oh my gosh, I’m talking like my mother. I said I would never be like her.”

Things To Do In Advance Decide how you want to focus on your own spiritual beliefs, i.e, by making a wreath, hanging a special ornament, making something symbolic that represents the loved-one who is now gone. Figure out how to use this holiday to collect voice stories and video stories. Some people have found it comforting to have a seat for the individual who is no longer here, but lovingly remembered.

Story Telling Use a holiday get-together to share stories of those who are gone, for the sake of the younger children. Let them hear about the loved one who has passed; how he/she influenced your life. Explain why you do the things you do and how you see characteristics of them living on different relatives.

This presentation is free and open to the public. You do not have to be affiliated with Stein Hospice or Serving Our Seniors to attend. Even if you are coping well with the loss of another, you would still gain by attending.

An audience of 10 or more is required to justify the time of the speaker. To reserve your seat call Serving Our Seniors at 419-624-1856 and ask for Sarah’s voicemail, or e-mail MAIL@ServingOurSeniors.org. Leave your name, phone number, the date and time that you want to attend. If we fail to attract a large enough audience, the presentation will be cancelled and you will be notified. RSVPs must be received no later than Nov. 8, at 5 p.m.

Q: I live in Erie County, I’m 80 years old and my annual income is $20,000/year. I am in need of a hearing aid, but I can’t afford it. What can I do?

A: The Miracle Ear Foundation does grant hearing aids to those who qualify. It sounds as though you are a candidate. Space prevents me from going into detail. Call Serving Our Seniors, 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856, and ask for how to apply to the Miracle Ear Foundation. We can help you.

Q: I live in Erie County and I am 74 years old. Now that my husband has died, it’s up to me to do the small home repairs. I can’t do it and I’m afraid of being ripped off if I hire someone. Who can help me?

A: Erie County residents should call Serving Our Seniors. We have a “Handyman Program” for doing small home repairs. (We cannot do electrical repairs.) Call our office and ask to speak with a Senior Advocate Assistant about using the “Handyman Program.” 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856.