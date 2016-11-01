'Rhythm and Rhyme' comes to Birchard LIbrary

The library has started “Rhythm and Rhyme,” a special needs storytime designed specifically to ensure everyone can be a part of learning.

“We wanted to provide a safe place for parents to bring their children who are intimidated by traditional storytime,” said Jessica Haught, children's reference assistant.

Haught, along with Jill Stevens, is hosting this unique venture.

“The traditional storytime has a lot of movement, color and noise. For children with sensory issues, it is too much,” Haught said.

Some children have a hard time just sitting and listening. “Rhythm and Rhyme” will focus more on physical activity and motor skills, rather than the traditional storytime where kids learn to sit during the story.

“More rhymes, fewer stories,” Haught said. The stories will involve two people so one can read while the other person does some type of action, she said.

Haught had never heard of such a program until she and Stevens went to a symposium at Kent State University and a library at the symposium was discussing the program they had started.

Storytime programs are important to all children because they promote early literacy — the building block for a child's future success in school. “We want to meet children where they are,” Haught said.

The last 30 minutes of the program has been designed for children to play and learn to socialize.

Want to enroll

Registration required by calling 419-334-7101 ext. 209

Program is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Birchard Library, 423 Croghan St., Fremont