Have the perfect overgrown Xmas tree? Let Barnes know

Now it’s Sandusky’s turn to select a perfect wooden structure to showcase for the city’s holiday festivities.

On their wish list, Barnes Nursery staff are seeking what they’re calling “the perfect tree” for downtown’s Christmas celebration. The tree, which will be decorated and lit up, will be located at the foot of Columbus Avenue at the Schade-Mylander Plaza.

The tree must be:

• A well-shaped spruce tree

• Somewhere between 30 feet to 40 feet in height

• Easily accessible from the street

• Located in or somewhere close to Sandusky

At no cost, workers will cut the tree down and transport it to the plaza in downtown Sandusky.

If you have a tree you would like to enter, please email Barnes at info@barnesnursery.com or call 419-433-5525 with your address and the location of the tree.

