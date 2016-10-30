logo
School menus

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Hot dog, potato smiles, baked beans, pineapple.

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets, corn, mixed fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Funnel cakes, potato triangles, sausage patty, juice.

THURSDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce, green beans, applesauce, garlic bread.

FRIDAY — Pan pizza, salad, peaches.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Mozzarella sticks w/sauce, corn, mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY — Beef or chicken soft taco, refried beans, pears.

WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick, potato triangles, juice.

THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, sidekick.

FRIDAY — Pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, peaches.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Corn dog, carrots, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Popcorn chicken w/sauce, tater tots, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Walking taco w/taco sauce, lettuce tomato, corn, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, broccoli, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — Pepperoni pizza, corn, applesauce, cookie.

TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, pears, roll.

WEDNESDAY — Popcorn chicken, carrots, mixed fruit, nutrition bar.

THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickle, french fries, apple.

FRIDAY — No school.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, broccoli and carrots, apple, vanilla goldfish.

TUESDAY — Pancakes w/syrup, sausage links, sweetie tater tots, crazy juice.

WEDNESDAY — Corn dog, green beans, pineapple and strawberries.

THURSDAY — Cheeseburger, cowboy beans, french fries, peaches.

FRIDAY — Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce, salad, mixed fruit.

HURON

MONDAY — Hamburger, broccoli and cheese, mini rice krispy treat, pears.

TUESDAY — Try it Tuesday, fudge brownie, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, peaches.

THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, carrots, fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, salad, pineapple.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Taco salad, green beans, bean salad, apple, cookie.

TUESDAY — Chicken patty/bun, brussels sprouts, tomatoes, pears.

WEDNESDAY — Hot dog, french fries, baked beans, banana, heartzels.

THURSDAY — General Tso chicken, rice, broccoli, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

FRIDAY — Pizza, salad, carrots.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, mandarin orange, garlic bread.

TUESDAY — Dutch waffle, sausage patty, hash browns, apple juice.

WEDNESDAY — Meal to be announced, frozen yogurt.

THURSDAY — Lasagna roll up, caesar salad, strawberries, roll.

FRIDAY — Bosco sticks w/marinara sauce, baked beans, peaches.

