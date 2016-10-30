School menus

MONDAY — Hot dog, potato smiles, baked beans, pineapple.
TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets, corn, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Funnel cakes, potato triangles, sausage patty, juice.
THURSDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce, green beans, applesauce, garlic bread.
FRIDAY — Pan pizza, salad, peaches.
PORT CLINTON
MONDAY — Mozzarella sticks w/sauce, corn, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY — Beef or chicken soft taco, refried beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick, potato triangles, juice.
THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, sidekick.
FRIDAY — Pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, peaches.
SANDUSKY
MONDAY — Corn dog, carrots, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Popcorn chicken w/sauce, tater tots, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Walking taco w/taco sauce, lettuce tomato, corn, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, broccoli, fresh fruit.
SCCS
MONDAY — Pepperoni pizza, corn, applesauce, cookie.
TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, pears, roll.
WEDNESDAY — Popcorn chicken, carrots, mixed fruit, nutrition bar.
THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickle, french fries, apple.
FRIDAY — No school.
PERKINS
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, broccoli and carrots, apple, vanilla goldfish.
TUESDAY — Pancakes w/syrup, sausage links, sweetie tater tots, crazy juice.
WEDNESDAY — Corn dog, green beans, pineapple and strawberries.
THURSDAY — Cheeseburger, cowboy beans, french fries, peaches.
FRIDAY — Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce, salad, mixed fruit.
HURON
MONDAY — Hamburger, broccoli and cheese, mini rice krispy treat, pears.
TUESDAY — Try it Tuesday, fudge brownie, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, peaches.
THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, carrots, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, salad, pineapple.
BELLEVUE
MONDAY — Taco salad, green beans, bean salad, apple, cookie.
TUESDAY — Chicken patty/bun, brussels sprouts, tomatoes, pears.
WEDNESDAY — Hot dog, french fries, baked beans, banana, heartzels.
THURSDAY — General Tso chicken, rice, broccoli, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
FRIDAY — Pizza, salad, carrots.
CLYDE
MONDAY — Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, mandarin orange, garlic bread.
TUESDAY — Dutch waffle, sausage patty, hash browns, apple juice.
WEDNESDAY — Meal to be announced, frozen yogurt.
THURSDAY — Lasagna roll up, caesar salad, strawberries, roll.
FRIDAY — Bosco sticks w/marinara sauce, baked beans, peaches.