Located on the side of Subway off East Perry Street, the mural prominently features three renditions of the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas building by local artists Suzy Majewski, Matt Ritter and Bailey VanKirk.

“Arts do a lot for the city,” said Mayor Hugh Wheeler. “It’s in the culture of the city.”

The mural was installed in time for the council’s last Art Walk Thursday 5- 8 p.m. in downtown Port Clinton.