Erie County to host walk-in flu vaccine clinic

Although most people fully recover from infection with the virus in about a week or two, it can be especially harmful to the health and well-being of the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

The flu virus can be easily spread through droplets when people cough, sneeze, or talk and it is possible to infect others before you even know you are sick!

So what can you do?

To avoid coming down with the flu or passing the virus to others, you should:

• Avoid those who are sick

• Stay home if you are sick

• Practice good hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work, and school

• Receive the yearly flu vaccine

The Erie County Community Health Center/Erie County Health Department will be having a walk-in flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary; however, a photo ID and insurance card or other form of payment are required. The Erie County Community Health Center/Erie County Health Department also offers flu vaccination by appointment.

Appointments can be scheduled at 420 Superior St. or at one of our 12 county-wide Public Health Outreach Clinics. Please call 419-626-5623, ext. 174 to pre-register for the walk-in flu vaccine clinic or to schedule an appointment at one of our convenient locations today!

You may view our Public Health Outreach Clinic schedule on our website at www.eriecohealthohio.org. For more information about the flu, you can visit www.cdc.gov/flu.

Ashley Franks is an epidemiologist aide at the Erie County Health Department and Erie County Community Health Center.