Erie County Health Department calendar

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

The Erie County Community Health Center/Erie County Health Department will host a walk-in flu vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. at 420 Superior St.

CLINICS

Public Health Outreach Clinic Services that are provided include child, adolescent and adult vaccines; blood pressure screening; lead testing, individual health assessments, which include lipid profile, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C and health risk assessment. (Please note: fasting 9-12 hours before testing is required for individual health assessments.) Bring photo ID; sliding fee scale. Medicaid, Medicare, other insurances and cash are accepted. To make an appointment, call 419-626-5623, ext 174.

TODAY TUESDAY, Oct. 25

• Oxford Twp. Hall, 11104 Ransom Road, Monroeville, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

• Groton Twp. Hall, 9414 Portland Road, Castalia, 9-11 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

• Bay View Village Hall, 304 Bayview Drive, Bayview, 9-11 a.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 1

• Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2

• Milan Village Adm., 11 S. Main St., Milan, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 3

• Perkins Twp. Hall, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, 9-11 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Kelleys Island Library, 528 Division St., Kelleys Island, 9-noon

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9

Florence Twp. Hall, 11011 Chapel St., Birmingham, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Berlin Twp. Hall, 12101 State Route 61, Berlin Heights, 9-11 a.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

Oxford Twp. Hall, 11104 Ransom Road, Monroeville, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16

Groton Twp. Hall, 9414 Portland Road, Castalia, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Margaretta Twp. Hall, 114 Main St., Castalia

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23

Milan Village Admin., 11 S. Main St., Huron

TUESDAY., NOV. 29

Vermilion Twp. Hall, 1907 State Route 60, Vermilion