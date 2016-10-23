School Menus

logo
DANBURY

MONDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Chicken strips w/sauce, roll, carrots or salad, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Baked dorito extreme walking taco, brown rice, refried beans or salad, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY —ASian chicken, brown rice, vegetable blend or salad, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, fresh fruit.

OAK HARBOR

MONDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries, pears.

TUESDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, cutie pie, peaches.

WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese, peas, applesauce.

THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY — French bread pizza, salad, side kick.

PORT CLINTON

MONDAY — Meatball sub or corn dog, corn, pears.

TUESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, peaches.

WEDNESDAY — French toast, tater tots, juice.

THURSDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce or hot dog, green beans, pineapple, bread stick.

FRIDAY — Pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, applesauce.

SANDUSKY

MONDAY — Bosco sticks w/sauce, carrots, fresh fruit.

TUESDAY — Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Plain boneless chicken wings, sauce, potato wedges, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Cheese quesadilla, salsa, broccoli and dip, fresh fruit.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit.

SCCS

MONDAY — French toast sticks, sausage, hash browns, applesauce.

TUESDAY — BBQ riblette on bun, roasted potatoes, carrots, pineapple.

WEDNESDAY — Baked mini corn dog, baked beans, broccoli, nutrition bar.

THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickles, french fries, banana, animal crackers.

FRIDAY — Toasted cheese, tomato soup, green beans, apple.

PERKINS

MONDAY — Hot dog/coney bun, baked beans, green beans, pears.

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, salad, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla goldfish.

WEDNESDAY — Hamburger, carrots and dip, pineapple tidbits.

THURSDAY — Chicken sandwich, french fries, oranges.

FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, california vegetables, mixed fruit.

HURON

MONDAY — Soft pretzel w/cheese sauce, vegetables and dip, frozen yogurt, applesauce.

TUESDAY — Mini cheeseburger twins, green beans, melon.

WEDNESDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce, garlic breadstick, salad, fruited jello w/whipped topping.

THURSDAY — Chicken and waffles, potato spudsters, chocolate graham crackers, fruit slushie.

FRIDAY — Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup or smiley fries, seedless grapes.

BELLEVUE

MONDAY — Quesadilla, teddy grahams, refried beans, broccoli, mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY — Boso sticks w/marinara sauce, corn, cucumbers, fruit cup.

WEDNESDAY — Stuffed crust pizza, salad, tomatoes, banana.

THURSDAY — Nacho meat/cheese, carrots and hummus, strawberries, pretzel rod.

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, roll.

CLYDE

MONDAY — Pepperoni pizza, corn, peaches, cookie.

TUESDAY — Walking taco, refried beans, strawberries.

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, normandy blend vegetables, pears, fruit snack.

THURSDAY — Turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, pineapple and oranges, roll.

FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, peas, applesauce, soft pretzel rod.

