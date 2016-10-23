School Menus

MONDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries or salad, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Chicken strips w/sauce, roll, carrots or salad, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Baked dorito extreme walking taco, brown rice, refried beans or salad, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY —ASian chicken, brown rice, vegetable blend or salad, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza, salad, fresh fruit.
OAK HARBOR
MONDAY — Cheeseburger, french fries, pears.
TUESDAY — Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, cutie pie, peaches.
WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese, peas, applesauce.
THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY — French bread pizza, salad, side kick.
PORT CLINTON
MONDAY — Meatball sub or corn dog, corn, pears.
TUESDAY — Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY — French toast, tater tots, juice.
THURSDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce or hot dog, green beans, pineapple, bread stick.
FRIDAY — Pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, applesauce.
SANDUSKY
MONDAY — Bosco sticks w/sauce, carrots, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Plain boneless chicken wings, sauce, potato wedges, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Cheese quesadilla, salsa, broccoli and dip, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit.
SCCS
MONDAY — French toast sticks, sausage, hash browns, applesauce.
TUESDAY — BBQ riblette on bun, roasted potatoes, carrots, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY — Baked mini corn dog, baked beans, broccoli, nutrition bar.
THURSDAY — Hamburger w/cheese, pickles, french fries, banana, animal crackers.
FRIDAY — Toasted cheese, tomato soup, green beans, apple.
PERKINS
MONDAY — Hot dog/coney bun, baked beans, green beans, pears.
TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken, salad, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla goldfish.
WEDNESDAY — Hamburger, carrots and dip, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY — Chicken sandwich, french fries, oranges.
FRIDAY — Cheese pizza, california vegetables, mixed fruit.
HURON
MONDAY — Soft pretzel w/cheese sauce, vegetables and dip, frozen yogurt, applesauce.
TUESDAY — Mini cheeseburger twins, green beans, melon.
WEDNESDAY — Pasta w/meat sauce, garlic breadstick, salad, fruited jello w/whipped topping.
THURSDAY — Chicken and waffles, potato spudsters, chocolate graham crackers, fruit slushie.
FRIDAY — Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup or smiley fries, seedless grapes.
BELLEVUE
MONDAY — Quesadilla, teddy grahams, refried beans, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY — Boso sticks w/marinara sauce, corn, cucumbers, fruit cup.
WEDNESDAY — Stuffed crust pizza, salad, tomatoes, banana.
THURSDAY — Nacho meat/cheese, carrots and hummus, strawberries, pretzel rod.
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, roll.
CLYDE
MONDAY — Pepperoni pizza, corn, peaches, cookie.
TUESDAY — Walking taco, refried beans, strawberries.
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, normandy blend vegetables, pears, fruit snack.
THURSDAY — Turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, pineapple and oranges, roll.
FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, peas, applesauce, soft pretzel rod.